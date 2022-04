WHITEWOOD - Clarice Vissia, 97, of Whitewood, SD, died December 16, 2021, at Spearfish Canyon Healthcare. A remembrance of Clarice will be held Saturday, April 23, 2022, 12:00 noon, at Hale Hall, 1016 Main St, Whitewood, SD. Burial will be Sunday, April 24th, 10:00 a.m., at Whitewood Cemetery. Please come and join us in this celebration of her life! Condolences may be sent to www.kinkadefunerals.com.