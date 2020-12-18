COUNCIL BLUFFS, Iowa | It is with great sadness that we announce the passing of an angel, Clarisse Brookens, on Dec. 10, 2020.

Clarisse Ann Sugden was born to Keith and Marie Sugden in Wolf Point, MT on March 24, 1954. She was the second oldest child of five and loved her family along with spending time on her grandparent's dairy farm. Throughout her life, she was blessed with three children, eight grandchildren, and seven great-grandchildren that she loved more than anything.

In 1985, she met the love of her life, Robert Brookens, and they married in June of 1987. After 13 wonderful years of marriage, Robert passed away from cancer. For the rest of her life, she focused on her family and friends that she loved dearly. Clarisse loved working at Safeway due to being able to spread her love to all customers she encountered, in which, they loved her in return. She loved music, the Black Hills, and holidays with family.

Clarisse was preceded in death by her parents, Keith and Marie Sugden; sister, Christine; and her husband, Robert Brookens.

She is survived by her siblings, Charlotte, Richard and Dale Sugden; her children, Milton Labarr, Charles Brookens, and Crystal Death; eight grandchildren; and seven great-grandchildren.

She will be greatly missed.