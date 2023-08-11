RAPID CITY - Claude Davis Smith, 81, passed away on Thursday, August 10, 2023 at Monument Health Home+ Hospice House. Friends and family are invited to a memorial service on Tuesday, August 15, 2023 at 10:00 a.m. at Osheim & Schmidt Funeral Home. A visitation will begin at 9:00 a.m. with light refreshments served. Burial will follow on Wednesday, August 16 at 11:30 a.m. at Minnekahta Valley Cemetery, west of Hot Springs. A procession to the cemetery will depart from Osheim & Schmidt Funeral Home at 10:00 a.m. Please visit the online memorial for Claude at: www.OsheimSchmidt.com.