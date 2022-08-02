LENNOX - Cleo Mae Poppens was born on New Year's Eve at her parents' farm southeast of Lennox, in the community of West Prairie Lutheran, while friends danced nearby in neighbors' homes. Where she was born was never lost on her, for it set forth the pillars of her life, her church, her family, her friends, and the farm. Cleo Mae was baptized on January 30, 1929, and confirmed on April 6, 1941. THIS IS IMPORTANT! Enough said.

Mom loved growing up on the farm, the place where she learned and embraced the work ethic that she carried with her for the rest of her life. She also found joy in sharing her life at that time with her parents, sister, and brother. She even found time to make mud pies with the little girl across the road. Later she went off to school at Nelson #34 followed by high school in Lennox during the War years, graduating with the mighty class of '45.

In 1949, on July 8th, she married Henry Marvin Poppens and moved 13 miles north to join Henry in life. Together these two farmers worked relentlessly to improve and expand the operation. She was no stranger to hog chores or field work. Paramount was their conviction to never take advantage of another. It is a practice that served them and their conscience well. Had Cleo Mae not been a farmer, she may have been a news reporter: "What do you know? Do you hear any news? What field are we in? What's the grain/hog market doing today? What's the weather like?" Her curiosity was unquenchable. If you tried to sidestep the question, she was willing to rephrase the question several times to "help" with recall. The importance of education was made perfectly clear as they provided their children with college educations.

Mom was the purveyor of fun and saw to it that there was time for "off the farm experiences": piano lessons, travel, bull head fishing, games, concerts, movies, and play. She expressed her love through cooking and baking by making two pies weekly and three meals every day—that's a lot of crust and dishes. She was a part of the generation of mothers who were selfless. When the chicken was fried, they ate the gizzards, backs, and necks. Others ate first.

Throughout her adult life she cherished her Ladies Aid friends from church. She was happiest when working at church. She never met a sink full of dishes that she thought she was too good to wash.When she moved up by Tea in 1949, she was embraced by Heidi, Mechels' girls, as well as the families from Saint Nicholas. Later her sister (by mutual agreement) Jessie joined the pack. What fun, silliness, and sorrow they shared. Their secrets may never be known.

A strange thing happened in the last two decades of her life, rather than the wonderfulness that was Cleo Mae dimming, there was something of a metamorphosis in her. Never fancy, but always fabulous, she flourished. Although she was saying goodbye to old friends at an increasingly alarming rate, she was gaining new friends, especially young friends at an even greater rate. There was no intent to do so, for if Cleo Mae was anything, she was authentic.

This flower, that was Cleo Mae, continued to grow and attract young and old who would be hard pressed to explain the phenomenon. They seemed unable to resist coming to her table, chair, and her presence. Perhaps it is because she always blessed them with warmth, understanding, love without judgement, tolerance, humor, and wit. All she hoped for others was health, happiness, decency, and fulfilling work.

In her final years, the struggles mounted, but her hope and perseverance never faltered. "Let"s walk a bit, it will do me good." Her most used phrase was, "Thank you." The phrase was genuine, and it was her way of saying, "I love you." She would wish that you, too, would possess an appreciative heart.

She loved her family already gone: husband Henry, parents Martin A. and Tena (Hanson) Fodness, infant sister Marcene, beloved younger brother Arlyn, brothers in law Alvin Bossman, and Clarence Medema, nieces Donna Bossman-Ihnen and Sheree Fodness.

Among those she loved were her children: Linda (John) Poppens-Boland, Rapid City; Marlyn (Pam) Poppens, Omaha; Larry Poppens, Lennox; Michael (Janae) Poppens, Tea. Grandchildren: Megan and Mitch Heusinkvelt, Matthew and Erin Poppens, Amanda Poppens and friend Tom Kocanda; McKayla and friend Andy Holmes, Natalie, and Sean Poppens and friend Meredith Kolb; Jenny and Charles Hanson. Greatgrandchildren: Emma and Colin Heusinkvelt; Andrew, Tyler, and Mira Hegg; John Boland Hadlock; Sisters: Lowane Bossman; Sister-in-law: Geneva Medema; Sister/ Friend: Jessie Clauson, as well as nieces, nephews, cousins, West Prairie ladies, and friends of all ages.

Services will begin at 10:30 a.m. Thursday, August 4 at West Prairie Lutheran Church, rural Lennox with burial to follow in the West Prairie Cemetery. Visitation, with the family present, also at West Prairie Lutheran Church, will be 5 to 7 p.m. Wednesday. Memorials may be directed to West Prairie Lutheran Church. Dindot-Klusmann Funeral Home, Lennox is assisting the family. dindotklusmann.com.