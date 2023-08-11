RAPID CITY - Clifford Coleman, 88 years old, a retired Master Chief Petty Officer Navy Veteran of 25 years passed away after a brief illness. He met and married his beloved wife Flora Annie Kirkwood in Edinburgh, Scotland. He retired from the Navy in Norfolk, VA and moved to Rapid City, SD. He had to stay busy after he retired and got his trucking license and worked at Sears for 18 years and retired to take care of Flora before she passed away from a brief illness.

His parents were James and Daisy Coleman and had two brothers and three sisters Jerry, Jimmy, Cleo, Delores, and Carol. He will be missed by his three daughters Bonnie Falconer and Dwight Falconer, Kelly Coleman, and Mairi Martin and Tony Martin, grand children Amanda, LeRoy, Kellen, Andrew, Segan, CarrieAnn, and Chelsea and great-grandchildren Gabriel, Aiden, Roain, and Jude. May he rest in peace with his beloved wife Flora Coleman and grandson Timothy Coleman.

We would also like to thank the church members from Liberty Baptist Tabernacle for their visits and prayers for dad and the staff at Fountain Springs Healthcare Center for their care for our dad.