STURGIS - Clifford LeRoy Kenoyer, 90, of Sturgis, gentle loving husband, father, grandpa, and brother passed away April 14, 2023. He was born on his mother's birthday August 9, 1932, in Oelrichs, SD, the eldest of four sons to Claris and Helen Kenoyer.

After moving to Kansas and California, for Claris's work, they settled in 1945 on a farm east of Sturgis with the boys. Cliff graduated from Sturgis HS in 1950. Following HS, he served 2 years in the US Army, returning home to attend Black Hills State College in Spearfish. During college, he worked for Homestake Gold Mine in Lead and found time to go dancing-meeting the love of his life, Shirley Steen, a nursing student at St. Johns in Rapid City. Cliff graduated in 1956 and was hired at Fort Meade VA Hospital as Assistant Personnel Director.

He and Shirley married Sept. 7, 1958, and built a home in the country near his parents where they lived most of their lives. They happily raised three children: Deborah, Rodney, and Douglas-spending summers camping, fishing, and gardening. After 31 years with the VA, Cliff retired and began woodworking and his "Honey-Do" lists from Shirley. His favorite pastime was attending auctions and collecting miscellaneous articles-especially tools and cameras. Cliff never met an antique he didn't find value or interest in. He was the longtime treasurer with the Sturgis Kiwanis, a member of Sturgis United Methodist Church, UM Men, Builders Club, delivered Meals on Wheels and a member of the Western Dakota Antique Club-helping with the Threshing Bee each summer. They enjoyed playing cards, traveling, and following their grandkids sports and activities. Cliff was known for his wit, storytelling and his love of jokes, chicken fried steak and banana cream pie. After Shirley's passing, Cliff spent the final 8 months of his life at Good Samaritan Home in New Underwood as he succumbed to the effects of Parkinson's. He never lost his sense of humor.

Grateful to have shared his life: daughter Deborah (Darrel) Kjerstad, grandchildren Lauren and Nolan; son Rodney Kenoyer; son Douglas (Rebecca) Kenoyer, grandchildren Jensen, Samuel, and Dawson; brothers Don Kenoyer and Steve (Ann) Kenoyer; sister-in-law Ila Kenoyer and their families.

He was preceded in death by his parents; wife of 62 years, Shirley; brother Bob Kenoyer and sister-in-law Pat Kenoyer.

Services will be held at Kirk Funeral Home on Saturday, April 22, at 4:00 p.m. with Rev. Sharla McCaskell officiating. Visitation at 3:00 p.m. As requested, Cliff and Shirley will be buried together at Black Hills National Cemetery Monday, April 24, at 9:00 a.m.

Memorials can be given to Western Dakota Antique Club.