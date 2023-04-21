SPEARFISH - Clifford Simmons, 93, passed away on Monday, April 17, 2023, at his home in Spearfish, South Dakota.

Clifford was born on December 2, 1929, in Milltown, South Dakota to Joseph Simmons and Frances (Gaza) Simmons. The family lived on a farm near Milltown, South Dakota where Clifford attended school and spent wonderful times with his family. He shared many memories of attending Milltown church and picnics with family and friends at the Milltown Pavilion. Clifford recalled that while they didn't have much in the 1930's, they did have an "ice house" where they stored ice from the James River, which was then used to make his beloved homemade ice cream.

The family moved to a farm in Viewfield, South Dakota when Clifford was 18 years old. It was there that he met Louise Jobgen. They married on August 8, 1953, in Rapid City, and were married for 62 years. Clifford loved farming and spent many years on his farm milking cows, haying and harvesting, retiring to Spearfish in 2012. You could always hear him whistling and singing. He loved the Lord and set a wonderful example of kindness and generosity to everyone he met. He truly lived his faith.

Clifford had a lifelong love of baseball and the St Louis Cardinals. He instilled that love of the game in his children with countless games on a makeshift diamond at the farm. Through those games, he taught his children the value of technique, sportsmanship, family and fun.

Grateful for having shared his life are his children Mary Lou Simmons, Susan and Jerry Cervantez, Judy and Tim Hodson, Tom and Marsha Simmons, Sharon and Pat Hennen, Jim Simmons, Amy and John Lee, Rick Simmons; 19 grandchildren, 20 great-grandchildren, and one great-great-grandchild; sister Joan, and numerous cousins, nieces and nephews. He will be deeply missed by all.

Clifford is preceded in death by his wife Louise; parents Joe and Frances Simmons; siblings Donald, Duane, Jimmy, Ilene; and special friend Lucille Bennett.

Clifford's family would like to thank the staff of Hospice of the Northern Hills for their wonderful care and support of Cliff and his family.

Clifford's family would also like to thank Dr. Jay Bogard for all the care, time and attention to "Smiling Cliff."

In lieu of flowers, memorials may be directed to Good Samaritan Nursing Home, Spearfish Meals on Wheels or Hospice of the Northern Hills.

Visitation will be from 4:00-6:00 p.m. on Friday, April 28 at Kirk Funeral Home.

Funeral services will be held at 10:00 a.m. on Saturday, April 29 at the New Underwood School Gymnasium.

Burial will follow at New Underwood Cemetery.

Luncheon will be at New Underwood School following burial service.