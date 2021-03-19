Clinton J. Horan

RAPID CITY | Clinton John Horan was born on Dec. 26, 1957, to Ellen and Donald Horan in Rapid City. He passed away on March 16, 2021.

He is survived by his mother, Ellen; his children, Cody Horan, Afton (Charles) Klode, and Lauren Horan; his two grandchildren, Carter and Addelyn Klode; his 10 siblings; and many close friends.

A Celebration of Life will be held on April 19.

His full obituary is listed at kirkfuneralhome.com.