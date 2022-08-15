Clinton Walker

SCOTTSBLUFF - Clint Walker was born in Scottsbluff, Nebraska, November 11, 1959, the youngest of five children. Scottsbluff has a strong Germanic farming community, and Clint grew up with lots of extended family, good church ties, and many neighbors and friends.

His many hobbies, from childhood, always involved bikes, cars, food, and friends, and this continued all his life. He worked various jobs in his life, starting at 14, and always enjoyed helping others.

He had a short stint in the army. He was gentle, soft spoken, and enjoyed a community that genuinely loved and cared for him. He will be greatly missed.

Special appreciation to the wonderful staff at the Fort Meade VA Medical Center, the people of Christ Church in Rapid City, and all the family and friends who took the time to look out for Clint.

Clint is survived by brothers, Darell (Connie) Walker and Duane (Ada) Walker; sister, Janet Walker; sister-in-law, Zelly (Ralph Rees); nieces, Jennifer Hummelle, Angela (Doug MD) Athouse, Natalie (Jon) Murphy, Cara Diaz, Sophia (Richard) Meyer, Kyleena Diaz, Paula Diaz, and Kezia Diaz; nephews, Chad (Anne-Sophie) Walker, Andy (Emily) Walker, Shawn (Jayme) Walker, Ladd (Donna) Walker, and Trinidad (Briana) Diaz. And many gra nd-nephews, nieces, and cousins, too numerous to mention.

He is preceded in death by his mother, Hattie Jo Grubbs; father, Clinton Calvin Walker; brother, Dennis Lee Walker; and many other beloved relatives.

Funeral services will be Tuesday, August 16, 2022, 11:00 a.m., at Christ Church, Rapid City, SD. Burial, with military honors, will follow at Black Hills National Cemetery, Sturgis, SD.

