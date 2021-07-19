 Skip to main content
Clyde D. Sharp Jr.

  • Updated
MESA, Ariz. | Clyde Duane Sharp Jr., 82, formerly of Interior, SD, died on Sunday, April 11, 2021 in Mesa.

He was born on May 31, 1938, in Pine Ridge, SD, to Clyde and Wilma (Jacobs) Sharp. Clyde was one of 17 children raised on the family farm in Interior.

Clyde loved retired life in Mesa and his hobbies included exercising, dancing, traveling, playing poker, watching the Phoenix Suns, and his morning quad espresso from Starbucks.

He is survived by his partner, Darlene Felker, Mesa; son, Clyde III (Kelly) Sharp, Denver, CO; brother, Jacob (Judy) Sharp; sister, Donna Bounds, Rapid City, SD; and numerous nieces and nephews.

Memorial services will be held at 2 p.m. on Sunday, July 25, at the Community Center in Wall. Interment will follow at the Wall Cemetery.

Arrangements are with Rush Funeral Home of Wall.

