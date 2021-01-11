Clyde E. Elwood

RAPID CITY | Clyde E. Elwood, 67, passed away Jan. 2, 2021 at Monument Health after a 15-month battle with cancer.

Clyde was born to Clyde Berton Elwood and Vera Mae (Simon) Elwood on July 9, 1953. He was the third of seven children. Clyde lived the majority of his life in Rapid Valley. He attended the old Rapid Valley Elementary, South Junior High, and was in the last graduating class of Rapid City High School. After high school graduation, Clyde attended Billings Automotive Training Center and graduated after a nine-month course.

He married Ardyce Roberts on Dec. 31, 1971. After short stints in the tire industry, he embarked on a 25-year career with Williams Distributing working his way up to warehouse manager. He then went to work for Riss & Associates, where he learned the art of cabinet making. He won several master craftsmen awards from the C.I.C. To complete his work career, he was employed by the State of South Dakota DOT.

Over the years, Clyde and Ardyce went on several excursions around the world, from Canada and Mexico to Australia and New Zealand. They went to Paris, France and traveled all across England and Scotland. They cruised the inside passages of Alaska, traveled many of the lower states, and also Hawaii.