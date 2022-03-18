NEW SMYRNA BEACH, FL - Clyde Earl Savey of New Smyrna Beach, Florida, 98, passed away on March 7, 2022. Clyde was born on April 12, 1923 in Rapid City, SD and spent the last 68 years of his life in his adopted hometown of New Smyrna Beach. He proudly served in the United States Army during World War II. Clyde and his wife owned and operated Savey Photo Center on Canal Street, and later Savey Frame Shop on the beachside. Upon retirement, Clyde and his wife spent years traveling around the United States in their RV. Clyde was preceded in death by the love of his life, Sybil, and his beloved daughters: Linda and Connie Jo.