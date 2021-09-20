Clyde Fessler, Jr.

RAPID CITY | Clyde "Clyde the Glide" Fessler, Jr. glided peacefully into heaven on Sept. 13, 2021. He took with him his quick wit, exuberance for life, and adventurous spirit. He left behind for all of us memories extraordinaire on which to draw in moments of loneliness as well as when we need a laugh and a smile.

Clyde rose each morning excited about a new day, and rather than viewing life as a glass half full, his tumbler brimmed over with excitement and positive energy for what each new day would bring. Whether he was dressing casually, formally, or to ride any one of his many Harley-Davidson motorcycles, Clyde donned a pair of his signature heart-shaped sunglasses and awaited the inevitable comments so he could converse and expound on a variety of subjects he knew well, and perhaps even make a new friend.

Clyde was born in the quaint Wisconsin town of Sheboygan on Nov. 30, 1941, as the oldest of three children. He learned from his parents to work hard and pave his own way, and ultimately became a creative innovator of products, marketing and branding strategies, and a shining example of how to live a fun and enriching life. He was a proud 1964 graduate of the University of Notre Dame.