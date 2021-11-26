RAPID CITY | Col. (Ret.) Josiah Ara Wallace Jr., age 97, passed away on November 18, 2021 after succumbing to the difficult rigors of old age that stole both mobility and lately, his precious memory.

After graduating from Rapid City High School, he received an appointment to West Point, graduating in 1946. The day after graduation he married his high school sweetheart, Beulah “Vicki” Mae Housiaux. They were married 72 years. His military career spanned 30 years, serving tours in the Korean War and Vietnam; commanding the 9th Infantry Division Artillery in Vietnam, serving as Chief of Staff for the 3rd Armored Division in Germany, and as Post Commander of Ft. Buchanan, PR and Ft. McClellan, AL. His awards included the Distinguished Service Medal, Silver Star with valor, two Legion of Merits, and two Purple Hearts. He retired to Rapid City on July 4th, 1976 – the 200th birthday of the U.S, Army.

Never being one to rest in retirement and a strong sense of improving the community, he immediately began organizing volunteer organizations into “Operation Evergreen,” where thousands of trees were transplanted from the Black Hills into the Rapid City to beautify the city to be more like the Black Hills. Operation Evergreen created much of the tree canopy Rapid City enjoys today as a Tree City USA. After he finished his MBA from University of South Dakota, he volunteered as an Adjunct Professor at South Dakota School of Mines & Technology, where he taught and mentored on his favorite subject: leadership in the workplace. He continued if he was able to provide community service through various organizations and his beloved Catholic Church.

Josiah and Vicki were blessed with four sons and two daughters: James, Thomas, Bjo(Schreier), William, Matthew, and Maria (Kidner). He had 12 grandchildren and multiple great grandchildren. He was preceded in death by his father, Col. Josiah A. Wallace Sr, his mother, Mary E. (Redmond) Wallace; his wife, Vicki, two sisters, three daughters-in-law, and one grandson.

Josiah's strict sense of duty, loyalty, and love of his God provided direction and mentoring to many, and he shall be deeply missed. Our father received outstanding and loving care at the South Dakota State Veterans Home, please consider a donation to soldiers home in lieu of flowers.

Visitation will be held on Sunday, December 12 from 4pm – 5pm, with a 5pm Wake Service & Rosary at Kirk Funeral Home. Mass of Christian Burial will be offered at 10am on Monday, December 13 at the Cathedral of Our Lady of Perpetual Help. Coffee and Oreos will be served following Mass. Burial will be held at 12:30pm at Black Hills National Cemetery, near Sturgis. An online guestbook may be signed at www.kirkfuneralhome.com.