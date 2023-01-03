RAPID CITY – Colette Michele Theel, 62, passed away on Thursday, December 29, 2022 surrounded by loved ones after a courageous battle with cancer.

Colette is survived by her husband, Doug Theel; her children: son, Travis Theel (Mariah), daughters, Celena Magnus (Mitchell) and Shelyssa Theel; five grandchildren: Brynlee, Emersyn, Jaxton, Ridge and Rhett. Colette also leaves behind her brothers: Randy Fisher (Becky) and Dave Fisher; sisters: Sherryl Short (David) and Melanie Stewart (Scott) as well as many other loving family members and friends.

She was preceded in death by her parents, Johnny and Maurine (Price) Fisher, her brother, Jerry Fisher and sister, Sandra Lynn Fisher.

Through Colette and Doug's 37 years of marriage, their family was the center of her life. Always cherishing the time spent with her grandchildren, sharing her love of arts, crafts, sewing and baking. She attended South Dakota State University and the University of Idaho where she received her Bachelor of Arts in Architecture and Interior Design, later becoming a member of the American Society of Interior Designers. Colette spent much of her career as an independent interior designer and in addition, served as a jewelry consultant for 30 years.

She and Doug enjoyed travel, visiting Ireland, Mexico, Alaska and other destinations. Colette lived passionately and supported many causes for cancer research. As a faithful Catholic, she was involved in a Christian women's bible study group and supported Young Life Rapid City. In her final years, Colette spent cherished time at home with her family, close friends and grand-pup, Piper.

She was a loving wife, mother, friend to many and most importantly, a loving "Mema" to her grandchildren.

Colette was dearly loved. Her faith, courage and kindness will carry on through those that knew and loved her.

Friends and family are invited to a Vigil Service on Thursday, January 5, 2023, at 6:00 p.m. at Blessed Sacrament Church. Visitation will begin at 5:00 p.m. A Christian Funeral Mass will be on Friday, January 6, at 10:00 a.m. with a meal following at the church. Burial will be at Mt. Calvary Cemetery. Please visit the online guestbook for Colette at www.OsheimSchmidt.com.