MINOT, ND - Colleen (Kramer) Ronning, was a beloved grandmother, mother, wife, sister, and friend during her incredible 71 years of life. She passed away peacefully, surrounded by her children and family on December 22, 2022.

Colleen was born on April 24, 1951, in Minot, ND, to Daryl and Dolores (VanEeckhout) Kramer. The oldest of ten children, Colleen grew up surrounded by siblings, grandparents, aunts, uncles, and cousins. Her youngest sibling was born in 1968, which meant Colleen, her sisters, Joanne, Barb and Mary Lou and her brother, Chuck, were parental influences on the younger kids, Bruce, Bryan, Tim, Julie and Mark. Family was always important to Colleen and she was a dedicated daughter, sister, niece, and cousin. Colleen was the planner of the Kramer Family Reunions and made sure her family maintained connections across a variety of places and time.

Colleen attended St. Leo's Elementary and Bishop Ryan High School, were she met several life-long friends. After her high school graduation, Colleen escaped the family home and attended Minot State University, obtaining a degree in Social Work. She was a member of the Beta Theta Sorority, with whom she continued lifelong relationships.

After completing her degree, Colleen moved to Rapid City, where she began working at Black Hills Workshop (Works).

Colleen started as a social worker, working as an advocate for people with disabilities. She worked for Black Hills Workshop for 41 years, receiving promotions and finishing her very successful career as the Vice President of Support Services. She loved serving the people of Black Hills Workshop (Works) and was beloved by both the clients she served, as well as the co-workers she had the privilege to work with and call friends. Her most notable accomplishments of her career was collaborating with fellow co-worker and friend, Brad Winter, to open the Suzie Cappa Art Center, a program initiated by Black Hills Workshop (Works) in Rapid City.

Although Colleen had a successful career in Rapid City, meeting the love of her life, Ron Ronning, was the most impactful part of moving to Rapid City. Colleen met Ron the last semester of her senior year of college. Meeting Ron "sparked" the move to Rapid and changed the trajectory of Colleen and Ron's lives forever. Ron and Colleen married December 17, 1977 during a raging blizzard. Groomsmen and bridesmaids were barely able to get to Minot for the wedding. Even though the first days of marriage were blustery due to the weather, this was the start to a wonderful and loving marriage. Colleen and Ron, in many ways were opposites, but they truly enjoyed being together and both loved to laugh. They were married 39 years and their love continued on, even after Ron's passing on November 27, 2016.

Colleen and Ron had two children, Beth (Isaac) Odahlen and Zach (Susan) Ronning. Colleen fiercely loved her children. She was their biggest advocate, attending all their activities, mentored them, and provided advice (even when neither of her kids thought they needed it). She taught her children to laugh out loud, enjoy the little things in life, be kind and empathetic, work hard, and to understand the importance of family. Colleen's favorite job was being a grandmother, which is what initiated her move from Rapid City back to Minot in 2017. She LOVED her grandchildren, Conor and McKenna Odahlen and Fletcher Ronning, more than anything. She attended sporting events, concerts, and school events, always cheering, clapping, and celebrating after each event.

Colleen had a great smile that would warm anyone's heart. Colleen wanted to make people feel appreciated and loved and she did so by being authentic and kind. She worked hard at building relationships, which is why so many called Colleen a great friend. It seems that everyone who had the opportunity to meet Colleen loved her.

Colleen's legacy truly is the positive impact she had on so many individuals. Colleen was a great friend, mentor, advocate, sister, and, most of all, an amazing wife, mother, and grandmother. Colleen was loving, wise, calm, supportive, understanding, forgiving and everything you could ask from a mom, grandma, sister, and friend. We are grateful to have shared this life with her and to have had the opportunity to experience her love and friendship.

Colleen was preceded in death by her husband, Ron Ronning, who passed away in 2016; her parents, Daryl and Lorry Kramer; and most recently her sister-in-law, Cindy (Bryan) Kramer.

Colleen is survived by her children: Beth and Isaac Odahlen and Zach and Susan Ronning; her grandchildren: Conor and McKenna Odahlen and Fletcher Ronning; as well as her nine brothers and sisters: Joanne Kramer; Chuck (Nancy) Kramer; Barb Kramer; Mary Lou (Patrick) Neault; Bruce (Lisa) Kramer; Bryan Kramer; Tim (Chris) Kramer; Julie (Loren) Schwab; Mark (Michelle); and a number of nieces and nephews. She is also survived by a number of cousins, including two of her closest cousins: Deb (Mike) Melby and Karen Kramer.

A celebration of Life will be held in the summer of 2023 in both Minot, ND and Rapid City, SD.

Memorials can be sent to The Suzie Cappa Center,