MINOT - Colleen (Kramer) Ronning, 71, Minot, ND, and formerly of Rapid City, SD, died peacefully on December 22, 2022, in Minot with her children, Beth and Zach at her side.

Memorials are preferred to The Suzie Cappa Art Center, a program initiated by the Black Hills Works (persons with disabilities) at 514 Mount Rushmore Road in Rapid City SD 57701, in Memory of Colleen Ronning.

Services will be held in the spring/summer both in Minot and in Rapid City.