Colonel Richard "Rip" Porter, M.D.

SIOUX FALLS - Colonel Porter affectionately known as Rip, Doc, or No Slack Quack was born September 12, 1936 in Mitchell, SD. He graduated from Dakota Wesleyan University with a BS in 1959 and Washington University School of Medicine, Saint Louis, MO in 1963 and was accepted into an Internal Medicine Residency at Sacred Heart Hospital in Yankton, SD.

He entered the Army May 3, 1966 and after basic training at Fort Sam Houston was assigned to the 101st Abn. Div., Fort Campbell, KY as a battalion surgeon for the 2nd Bn. 506th Inf. 3rd Bde. "CURRAHHEE!" He graduated from the basic airborne course to be offered at Fort Campbell September 2, 1966.

He was reassigned to the "No Slack" 2nd Bn. 327th Abn. Inf. Duc Pho, RVN arriving in country May 1, 1967 and remained in country for 11 months 13 days leaving from Cam Ranh Bay at 1:22 a.m. Saturday April 13, 1968 dragging an old duffel bag covered with numerous decals from places like Du Pho, Qui Nhon, Quang Ngai, Chu Lai, Phuoc Binh, Song Be, Tan Son Nhut, Nha Be, Phu Bai, and the A Shau Valley with side trips to Bien Hoa, Long Binh, Phan Rang, Nha Trang, BanMe Thuot, and Da Nang.

He was discharged from the Active Army April 14, 1968 and returned to private practice in Yankton, SD. In March 1972 he joined the South Dakota Army National Guard assigned to the 730th Medical Clearing Co. Vermillion, SD. In 1986 he was reassigned to STARC as the State Surgeon for the South Dakota National Guard. In November 1990, he returned to the 730th Medical Clearing Co. Commanding the unit during mobilization to Fort McCoy, WI Nov. 25, 1990 followed on by deployment from Volk Field on Jan. 19, 1991 to King Fahd Air Base, Saudi Arabia. The 730th provided mobile tactical medical support to the 2nd ACR and forward elements of the 1st Cav. During the ground war. The unit remained in Iraq for 6 weeks following the cease-fire on a humanitarian mission caring for sick and wounded Iraqi civilians. The old duffel bag was dragged out of Saudi Arabia May 3, 1991 with a few new decals on it from places like Dhahran, Hafar al-Batin, Tapline Road, KKMC; An Nasiriya, Basra, Ur, and Kuwait City.

Awards include the Parachutist Badge, Combat Medical Badge, Army Commendation Medal w/V Device w/OLC; Bronze Star Meritorious w/OLC; Vietnamese Gallantry Cross w/Silver Star; Legion of Merit; Vietnam Campaign Medal; Vietnam Service Medal; Army Achievement Medal; Army Service Ribbon; 2nd Awd.; Army Reserve Component Overseas Training Ribbon; Army Reserve Components Achievement Medal 7th awd.; Kuwait Liberation Medal; Southwest Asia Service Medal; Armed Forces Reserve Medal w/OLC; National Defense Service Medal w/OLC; South Dakota Service Ribbon, 5th awd.; South Dakota Desert Storm Ribbon; South Dakota Desert Storm Unit Citation; South Dakota Distinguished Service Ribbon, 2nd awd. and South Dakota Army National Guard Recruiters Badge. Col. Porter retired from the Army National Guard on November 1, 1999.

Civilian achievements include being President of the South Dakota Medical Association 1991-1992 and being appointed to the Board of Medical Examiners for the state in 1986.

Colonel Richard I. Porter M. D. was born in Mitchell South Dakota September 12, 1936 to Delos Porter and Mary Andres. Richard married Marlys Herman June 12, 1962 in Yankton, South Dakota. Together they raised two daughters Valerie and Jodi and resided in St. Louis, MO, Graceville, MN, Fort Campbell, KY, Yankton, SD, Ft. Meade, SD, Rapid City, SD, and Sioux Falls SD. Colonel Porter's career included practicing Family/Internal Medicine at the Yankton Clinic and Sacred Heart Hospital, Yankton, SD, Fort Meade Veterans Medical Center Ft. Meade, SD, VA Primary Care Clinic, Rapid City, SD, and the Military Entrance Processing Station (MEPS), Sioux Falls, SD.

Grateful for having shared his life are his wife of 60 years Marlys Porter of Sioux Falls, SD; daughter Valerie Porter-Smith (Bill Smith) of Las Vegas, NV; grandchildren Marc and Jacob Larsen and son-in-law Blaine Larsen of Sioux Falls, SD; brother Dave and Lien Porter; and several nieces and nephews. Rip was preceded in death by his parents Delos and Mary Porter, daughter Jodi Larsen, sister Mary Jo Fargo, and brother-in-law Jack Fargo.

Visitation will be held 2:00 – 5:00 pm, with a prayer service beginning at 4:30 pm on Sunday, May 15, 2022 at Miller Funeral Home Southside Chapel, 7400 S. Minnesota Avenue, Sioux Falls, SD. For more information and online registry, please visit www.MillerFH.com.

In lieu of flowers family would appreciate donations in Colonel Porter's name to the Screaming Eagles Foundation P.O. Box 929 Fort Campbell, KY 42223.

"AIRBORNE, ALL THE WAY!"