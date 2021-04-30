Connie L. Blasdell

RAPID CITY | Connie Lynn (Malz) Blasdell passed peacefully April 28, 2021 at her home in Rapid City.

Connie was a fierce advocate for people often marginalized by society. A 1992 graduate of Northern State University, she worked with abused spouses, incarcerated youth, and high-functioning adults with mental illness.

In addition to her social work, she was a certified credit counselor, a grant writer, and an agency external fundraiser.

Connie served on the Family Program Board of Directors for the SD National Guard. An Army wife, she was also a Navy and Army mom. She will be missed by the people whose lives she touched.

Connie was a prayer warrior, proud grandma, and a gentle spirit with a love for animals. Selfless service permeated her soul.