Connie Sellers (nee Kinion)

RAPID CITY - Connie Sellers (Kinion) was born July 31, 1935 in Casper, WY to Ernest and Jessie Kinion. She joyfully joined her Lord and Savior Jesus Christ on August 31, 2022 at Monument Health Rapid City Hospital, SD.

Connie grew up in Midwest, WY and graduated from Midwest High School in 1953. She later worked at Casper College and retired in 1992. After retirement she fulfilled her life long dream and moved to Buffalo, WY in 1999.

Connie is survived by her daughter, Laury Sellers; and granddogs: Jesse, Izzy, Louie and Meowce, the cat. Her son Mark, (Patty) Sellers; Grandkids: Brett (Danielle), Josh (Amy), Kiersten; and great-Grandkids. Her sister-in-law, Doris Kinion; nieces: Kim Kinion and Karen (Leon) Athman; great-nephew Justin (Angela); and great nieces: Jessica (Austin), Katelyn and Rebecca; and her cousin Carol J. Martin of Plano, IA.

Connie was preceded in death by her parents and brother, Edward Kinion.

Kirk Funeral Home in Rapid City, SD is in charge of mom's care and a monument was previously placed at Willow Grove Cemetery in Buffalo, WY.

There will be a celebration of life at a later date in the Big Horn Mountains.

We are especially grateful that mom was able to live in Buffalo after her retirement.

She was an active member of the Methodist Church and enjoyed her years of volunteering at the Food Pantry. In March 2022, She moved to Rapid City at her daughter's request and they created moments of joy together until her passing.

Mom was so looking forward to going Home and being with Jesus, that she often commented how sad and scary it must be for people who had no faith... a reminder to let everyone know, that because of Jesus, the promise is open to all. I am so grateful that she is now safe, healed and whole, in beauty beyond what we can imagine and a joy that we can never fully have, apart from Jesus.

For whosoever believes in Him (Jesus) will have eternal life. He is the Way, the Truth and the Life, no man comes to the Father except by Him. The decision is yours to make. Religion will never save you, a relationship with Jesus will. Turn to Him, repent and believe! This is where hope is found, where meaning comes from and life has purpose. He can heal you where you hurt. Seek Him with all your heart and you will find Him. Thank you mom, I'll see you later.