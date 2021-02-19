Cory M. Hansen

ST. PETERSBURG, Fla. | Cory Matthew Hansen, born March 22, 1977 in Rapid City, SD, passed away in St. Petersburg on Feb. 9, 2021.
Beloved son, father and brother, Cory was loved and will be missed by many. He was such an open, friendly guy -- happiest when cooking or bartending. He loved the water and beach and was very happy to have relocated to Florida.
Cory is survived by his son, Kyle Klinnert; his parents, Dale and Cindy Hansen; sisters, Christy (Jason) Jaros, Rebecca (Tony) Muniz-Hansen, and Lisa (Rick) Hamilton; and eight nieces and nephews.
A Celebration of Life will be held on his birthday, March 22, in Rapid City, SD.