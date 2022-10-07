BLACK HAWK - Craig Stanley Johnson, 73, passed away on October 3, 2022 at his home. Craig was born July 28, 1949 to David Joe and Arlene Johnson in Rapid City, SD. He graduated from Rapid City High School in 1968.

He worked for Coca-Cola, Safeway, the Black Hills Meat Packing Plant, as a horse breeder, an electrician, and a long-haul trucker for over 20 years. He went into semi-retirement early and enjoyed touring the United States with his long-time companion Sharon.

Craig is survived by his son, Joshua Johnson; step-daughter, Jessica (Matthew Lucas); grandchildren: Bridger and Kimber Lucas; brothers: Larry (Janice), and Kenneth (Mary); and numerous nieces, nephews, cousins, and friends. Craig is preceded in death by both his parents; and eldest brother Darrell.

A Celebration of Life will be held Wednesday, October 12, 2022 at 10:00 a.m. at Behrens-Wilson Funeral Home, Rapid City, SD.