HURON - Creighton Lewis Bloodgood , 67, passed away at his home in Huron, SD on December 12, 2021. A memorial service will be held Saturday, May 21, 2022 at 10:00 AM at Welter Funeral Home, Huron, SD.

Creighton was born July 4, 1954, in Huron, SD to Lewis and Wanda (Decker) Bloodgood. He graduated from Huron High School in 1972. He played football and baseball while in high school. Creighton attended National College of Business in Rapid City, SD where he belonged to Delta Epsilon Kappa fraternity and made friendships that lasted a lifetime. In college, he worked for the Rapid City Journal and Deli Express. He was employed by Mini-Mart for fifteen years and retired from Old Home Bakery. After retiring, he enjoyed driving a bus for the Huron School District, umpiring youth baseball, and substitute teaching in the Sioux Falls School District.

Creighton and Marie Gunwall were married in 1986. They raised three children: Kaycee, Nathaniel, and Rhianon.

Creighton loved sports, especially the Minnesota Twins and Chicago Bears. When wearing his Bears jacket and sunglasses, some thought he was Mike Ditka.

Creighton had a passion for history, which he attributed to his great-grandfather, A. R. Fryer. Fryer wrote about South Dakota history and pioneer life. Creighton's true historical interest was George Armstrong Custer. He spent a great deal of time at the Custer Battlefield and collecting books and articles about Custer. He developed an expertise on the subject.

Creighton is survived by his three children: Kaycee (Justin) Bratsberg, Sioux Falls, SD; Nathaniel (Amber) Bloodgood of Tampa, FL; and Rhianon Bloodgood, Smyrna, GA; grandson, Noah Bratsberg; sister Charnelle (Gene) Scheel, Perham MN; half-sister Karen (Joe) Salazar, La Luz, NM; niece Darla Johnson, Perham, MN; great-nieces Jacquelyn and Victoria Johnson; first cousins Reva (Roger) Pownell, Huron, SD; Greg (Geline) Kockrow, Redding, CA; Carolee Griffin, Rio Rancho, NM; Glenda (Bob) Williams, Rapid City, SD and many cousins, nieces and nephews.

He was preceded in death by his grandparents, David and Caroline (Fryer) Decker; parents, Lewis and Wanda Bloodgood and half-sister Sharon Nadow.