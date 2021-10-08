 Skip to main content
Creta Minor

Creta Minor

NISLAND | Creta Minor, 102, died Oct. 5, 2021.

Services will be held at 11 a.m. on Monday, Oct. 11, at the Nisland Independent Community Church, with visitation one hour prior. Interment will take place at 9 a.m. on Tuesday, Oct. 12, at Black Hills National Cemetery near Sturgis. 

Creta's funeral will be broadcasted live online, from Creta's obituary page, located on the funeral home's website: www.LeveringtonFH.com.

