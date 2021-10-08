NISLAND | Creta Minor, 102, died Oct. 5, 2021.
Services will be held at 11 a.m. on Monday, Oct. 11, at the Nisland Independent Community Church, with visitation one hour prior. Interment will take place at 9 a.m. on Tuesday, Oct. 12, at Black Hills National Cemetery near Sturgis.
Creta's funeral will be broadcasted live online, from Creta's obituary page, located on the funeral home's website: www.LeveringtonFH.com.
Tags
Obituaries Newsletter
Sign up to get the most recent local obituaries delivered to your inbox.