RAPID CITY - Curtis E. Halverson, 92, of Rapid City, formerly of Custer, peacefully passed away on March 6, 2022, at Good Samaritan Society in New Underwood.

He was a retired member of The International Brotherhood of Electrical Workers, a life member of the America Legion, Elks and Knights of Columbus. He served with the Army during the Korean War.

He is survived by daughters: Rita (Richard) Frantz of Black Hawk, Kathy Winkler of Rapid City, Suzy Conlon of Rapid City and Patty (Rick) Caster of Custer; nine grandchildren: Sarah (Kevin) Sukraw, Theresa Frantz (Derek Eagle), Justin Winkler (Patty Ochoa), Pam Winkler (Dan Metz), Becky (Dan) Rose, Andrea (Jeremy) Spaans, Jeff (Kelsey) Caster, Amanda (Dusty) Finley and Christina Caster; seventeen great-grandchildren: Orion and Corbin Sukraw, Dena Frantz, Jonathan Knapp-Winkler and Joshua Winkler, Dillon and Logan Rose, Taycen Barnes, Kadence and Tucker Spaans, Quintin Caster, Audriana Bustos, Hunter and Samantha Finley, Tyler, Austin and Aubrey Besmer. Extended family includes: Josh, Bonnie, Lauren and Caitlin Kohl.

Curt was preceded in death by his wife of 64 years, Betty (Casper) Halverson; sons-in-law: Donnie Conlon and Russ Winkler along with a special family friend, Rick Voss.

Visitation will be held at Kirk's Funeral Home on Thursday, March 10, 2022 at 5-7:00 p.m. with Rosary at 6:00 p.m. Mass of Christian Burial will be at St. Therese Catholic Church on Friday, March 11, 2022 at 9:00 a.m. with brunch to follow. Interment with Military Honors will be at Black Hills National Cemetery. Memorials have been established.