RAPID CITY - Cynthia A. Thompson, 75, of Rapid City, SD, passed away May 11, 2022. A Mass of Christian Burial will take place at Cathedral of Our Lady of Perpetual Help on Friday, May 20, 2022 at 11:00 am, with burial following at Mt. Calvary Cemetery in Rapid City. In lieu of flowers, memorials may be directed to the OLPH Cathedral Steel & Stone building project. Kirk Funeral Home is handling arrangements.