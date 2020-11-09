SPEARFISH | Cynthia Burnett, 58, formerly of Rapid City, died Friday, Oct. 30, 2020 at St. Joseph Hospital in Denver.
Survivors include her son, Doug Burnett II; life partner, James “Jim” Dieterle; parents, Bill and Mary Frazee; brothers, Joey Frazee and Bill Frazee Jr., sister, Nancy Frazee; and grandmother, Pearl Reynolds.
Cynthia was preceded in death by her maternal grandfather, Charles Keogh and paternal grandparents, John and Velna Frazee.
A funeral service will be at 11:30 a.m. on Friday, Nov. 13, at Osheim and Schmidt Funeral Home, with visitation one hour prior. Interment will follow at the Mountain View Cemetery.
Online condolences can be left at osheimschmidt.com.
Obituaries Newsletter
Sign up to get the most recent local obituaries delivered to your inbox.