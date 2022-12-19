 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
Cynthia "Cindy" L. Baird

On Monday, November 21, 2022, Cynthia "Cindy" L. Baird, loving wife and mother of two, passed away at the age of 74.

She had a passion for her garden, experimenting with growing different things that caught her attention. In the garden, she'd let the love her life help in creating stands for the raspberry canes and cucumbers. Her two sons, Marty and Scott, both secretly knew this was an excuse to spend more time with the center of her world.

Cindy was best known for her quiet yet fierce personality, and generous spirit.

