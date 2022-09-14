 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
Cynthia "Cindy " Lynette Sievers (nee Janssen)

RAPID CITY - Cynthia "Cindy" Lynette Sievers (nee Janssen), age 62, of Rapid City, SD, passed away on Sunday, September 11, 2022, at Avera Oahe Manor, Gettysburg, SD.

Memorial service will be at 11:00 a.m., Monday, September 26, 2022, at St. Andrew's Episcopal Church, Rapid City. A prayer service will be at 5:00 p.m., Sunday, September 25, 2022, at the church.

Memorials will be used to fund a scholarship in Cindy's honor at Castlewood High School or for St. Andrew's Episcopal Church, Rapid City.

Luce Funeral Home of Gettysburg (www.familyfuneralhome.net) and Osheim & Schmidt Funeral Home of Rapid City (www.osheimschmidt.com) have been entrusted with Cindy's arrangements.

