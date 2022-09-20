Cynthia "Cindy" Lynette Sievers (nee Janssen)

RAPID CITY - Cynthia "Cindy" Lynette (nee Janssen) Sievers, age 62, of Rapid City, SD, passed away on Sunday, September 11, 2022, at Avera Oahe Manor, Gettysburg, SD.

Memorial service will be at 11:00 a.m., Monday, September 26, 2022, at St. Andrew's Episcopal Church, Rapid City. A prayer service will be at 5:00 p.m., Sunday, September 25, 2022, at the church.

Cindy was born on October 16, 1959, in Watertown, SD, to Bill and Gladys (Smunk) Janssen. She was a 1977 graduate of Castlewood High School where she was a cheerleader and excelled in track.

She was united in marriage at Hamlin Reformed Church in rural Castlewood to Calvin Sievers on September 11, 1982.

Cindy was a businesswoman and entrepreneur in Rapid City starting, owning, and operating several businesses through the years including Neat Repeats, Amanda's Babyland, Stadium Sports, Fields Bar & Grill, Beary Pine Day Care, and Karma Boutique, which she continued to own at the time of her death.

Cindy was a loving mother and grandmother and always felt that was her most important role, but she also found time to participate in her church, the runners club, travel, hiking, and fishing and camping with her family. She was, and always has been, a true fan of the Blue and Gold (Castlewood Warriors) and the Minnesota Twins.

Cindy is survived by her husband, Calvin Sievers; two daughters: Amanda (Carson) Hogan (Tora and Paige), Callie (Craig) Lessard (Theo); son, Shane Sievers; two step-daughters: Jada (Joachim) Breuer (Gus) and Sasha Campbell (Ella and Leo); mother, Gladys Janssen; siblings: Roger (Dora) Janssen, Roxanne (Craig) Bass, Steve (Lisa) Janssen, Jim (Deb) Janssen, and Tony Janssen; brothers-in-law and sisters-in-law: Sheral (Ray) Morrill, Starla Fitzjarrell, Gayle (Ron) Landwehr, Arlene Sievers, and Monte (LeAnn) Sievers; and many nieces and nephews.

She is preceded in death by her father, Bill Janssen; and two brothers-in-law, Jim Fitzjarrell and Greg Sievers.

Memorials will be used to fund a scholarship in Cindy's honor at Castlewood High School or for St. Andrew's Episcopal Church, Rapid City.

Luce Funeral Home of Gettysburg (www.familyfuneralhome.net) and Osheim & Schmidt Funeral Home of Rapid City (www.osheimschmidt.com) have been entrusted with Cindy's arrangements.