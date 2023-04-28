SPEARFISH - Cynthia "Cindy" Kay Edwards, 74, of Spearfish, died on April 26, 2023.
Celebration of Life will be at 2:00 PM on Thursday, May 4, 2023 at Isburg Funeral Home in Spearfish. Cindy requested a comfortable, colorful, and joyful service. Her favorite holiday was Easter, a time of renewal and rebirth; attendees are welcome to dress in spring colors. Inurnment will follow the services at Rose Hill Cemetery.
In lieu of flowers, donations can be made in Cindy's name to the Hospice House of Rapid City or the Western Hills Humane Society.
Arrangements are under the care of Fidler-Isburg Funeral Chapels and Isburg Crematory of Spearfish. Online condolences may be written at www.fidler-isburgfuneralchapels.com.