MT. JULIET, TN - Dain Michael Brandrup, age 49 of Mt. Juliet, Tennessee, passed away on April 5, 2023.

Dain was born and raised in Rapid City, South Dakota on April 7, 1973. He graduated from Rapid City Central High School in 1991. He lettered in football, tennis and debate and graduated with honors. He then went on to attend the South Dakota School of Mines and Technology where he graduated in 1997 with a bachelor's degree in Environmental and Civil Engineering and enjoyed participating in many campus activities.

After graduating from SDSM&T he accepted a position with an environmental engineering consulting firm based out of Des Moines, Iowa. This decision led to his 20 plus year career path with Bridgestone Americas. During his time at Bridgestone as a licensed professional engineer, Dain worked in many different areas and had the opportunity to travel the world extensively where he made many connections and lasting friendships.

Dain was preceded in death by his mother, Lianne Brandrup; his grandparents Lyle and Evelyn Downey; and his grandparents Pat Coisman and Carol Brandrup.

He is survived by his high school sweetheart and loving wife of 28 years, Ann Brandrup; his children, Ethan Brian Brandrup; Abigail Elizabeth Brandrup; and Grace Lianne Brandrup; his father, Brian Brandrup; his siblings, Cari (Lyle) Wainwright; BJ (Jenny) Brandrup. He is also survived by numerous nieces, nephews, great nephews, relatives and friends, all of whom he loved dearly.

Dain was an avid Chicago Cub and Chicago Bears fan. He had a love for all genres of music. He was a lifelong learner who enjoyed reading a good book. Dain was a very loving and involved father who encouraged and supported his children in many activities such as boy scouting, girl scouts, football, taekwondo, baseball, soccer, competitive dance, and cheerleading, just to name a few. But what he enjoyed the most was spending time with his family.

He was a blessing to everyone he met. Dain was a kind man with a generous heart who was always willing to help others. It is not a surprise for those who knew him well that he chose to be an organ donor. He never met a stranger and will be deeply missed by all who had the pleasure of knowing him.

A Celebration of Life will be held on Monday, April 10 at Sellars Funeral Home at Mt. Juliet, 2229 North Mount Juliet Road, Mount Juliet, Tennessee with visitation at 3:00 p.m. followed by a service starting at 5:00 p.m.. A second Celebration of Life will be held on Friday, April 14 at Saint Therese the Little Flower Catholic Church, 532 Adams St. Rapid City, South Dakota at 11:00 a.m. followed by a reception.

Dain strived to always give his children many opportunities but his biggest wish for them was the ability to gain a higher education. To help fulfill his dream for his children, in lieu of flowers please consider donating to a college fund for them. These donations can be made to Sellers Funeral Home, 2229 North Mount Juliet Road, Mount Juliet, Tennessee 37122.

Sellars Funeral Home has been entrusted with the care of Mr. Brandrup.

Phone: 615-758-5459, obituary line 615-758-8818, www.sellarsfuneralservices.com