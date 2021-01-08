RAPID CITY | Dale A. Mikolash died Nov. 3, 2020, at Monument Heath Hospice House.

Dale was born on Sept. 23, 1935, in Tyndall to John and Helen (Page) Mikolash. He was educated in Hot Springs and Arvada, WY, and graduated from Rapid City Central High School in 1953.

His work history was spent entirely with the SD Army National Guard at Camp Rapid from August 1954 until he retired in September 1990, with over 37-1/2 years full time. Dale retired at the rank of LTC with 11 years and nine months in grade, making him the senior ranking in grade LTC not only in South Dakota, but the entire U.S. military.

He is survived by his son, James Mikolash of Rapid City; two granddaughters, Bree Smith, Laramie, WY, and Cori Adames, New Orleans, LA; three great-grandchildren; his sister, Lorene Bissenden, Rapid City; and half-brother, David Fuller, Oral. He was preceded in death by his father; his mother; his wife, Dorothy; son, Dale Allan Mikolash; brother, Ronald Mikolash, Tampa, FL; and a very special friend, Zee Kruger, Rapid City.

As per his request, final disposition will be cremation. No services are scheduled.

Arrangements are being handled by Osheim & Schmidt Funeral Home.