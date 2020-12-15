Dale D. Ingalls

Dale will be forever missed. He is survived by his wife, Marie (Jensen) Ingalls; daughter, Delane Ingalls (Dan) Vanada; grandchildren, Kelsi, Aaron, and Kirstin Vanada, Samantha Nield, and Kealy Branson; great-grandchildren; brother, Hugh Ingalls; sisters, Mable Stomprud, Elaine Rowett, and Virginia Brandt; and numerous nieces and nephews. Dale was preceded in death by his parents, Lawrence and Marie (Vig) Ingalls, and son, Duane Dale Ingalls.