Dale E. Clement

RAPID CITY | Dale Eugene Clement passed away on July 7, 2021 in Rapid City.
He was born to Wilbur and Crystal (Johnson) Clement on August 1, 1933 in Tarkio, Missouri. When he was young, his parents divorced and he moved to the Johnson family farm, where he was raised by his Swedish grandmother and a special aunt, Nellie (Clement) Edwards. He graduated from Burlington Junction High School in 1950 and from Tarkio College in 1954 with a BA in Economics.
After graduating college he was drafted into the army where he was a trombonist in the Army band. After two years of service he attended graduate school at the University of Nebraska where he earned his MA and PhD in Finance.
In 1962, he married Barbara Hughes and in 1963 they moved to Vermillion, where Dale was a professor at the University of South Dakota Business School. In 1968 he was named Dean where he enjoyed his tenure for 21 years. Dale was known as "The Students' Dean" maintaining an open door policy for students and staff. He also taught a freshmen Introduction to Business class affectionately called "Meet the Dean". As demonstration of the students' admiration, the students chose Dean Clement for the Larry Annis Distinguished Award.
In 1989, Dale and Barbara moved to Rapid City, where Dale spent seven years as Chief Financial Officer and Senior Vice President of Black Hills Corporation.
Dale cared very much about the higher learning institutions he was affiliated with, the Methodist churches he attended, and community programs. He spent many hours on various boards and committees and raised millions of dollars which benefitted many South Dakotans. Most notably he was a Director for Life with the John T. Vucurevich Foundation, served many years on the USD Foundation, and was secretary on the REDI Fund Board which brought many companies to South Dakota. In 2010, Dale was inducted into the South Dakota Hall of Fame for his role as an educator and public servant.
While at USD, Dale developed a special relationship with Germany which resulted in the establishment of the first SD German Sister City between Vermillion and Ratingen and later Rapid City and Apolda. Dale was awarded the highest civilian award -- The Officer's Cross of the Order of Merit of the Republic of Germany. Dale purchased and was instrumental in the installation of the Berlin Wall exhibit in Rapid City.
Dale and Barbara were blessed with two precious children and grandchildren. Their daughter, Crystal, her husband, Bill Rimsza, and daughters Lauren and Sarah live in Phoenix, Arizona. Their son, James, is in Rapid City. Dale is also survived by his cousins, Carol Ecker and family, Gary Bussard and family, and Ty George and family.
Dale loved people, the Coyotes and Huskers. His optimistic spirit and hearty laugh will long be remembered.
A Celebration of Life will be held at 1 p.m. on Friday, July 16, at First United Methodist Church in Rapid City. The service may also be viewed at www.rapidcityfirst.org or www.Facebook.comapidcityfirst.