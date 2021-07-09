Dale E. Clement

Dale cared very much about the higher learning institutions he was affiliated with, the Methodist churches he attended, and community programs. He spent many hours on various boards and committees and raised millions of dollars which benefitted many South Dakotans. Most notably he was a Director for Life with the John T. Vucurevich Foundation, served many years on the USD Foundation, and was secretary on the REDI Fund Board which brought many companies to South Dakota. In 2010, Dale was inducted into the South Dakota Hall of Fame for his role as an educator and public servant.

While at USD, Dale developed a special relationship with Germany which resulted in the establishment of the first SD German Sister City between Vermillion and Ratingen and later Rapid City and Apolda. Dale was awarded the highest civilian award -- The Officer's Cross of the Order of Merit of the Republic of Germany. Dale purchased and was instrumental in the installation of the Berlin Wall exhibit in Rapid City.

Dale and Barbara were blessed with two precious children and grandchildren. Their daughter, Crystal, her husband, Bill Rimsza, and daughters Lauren and Sarah live in Phoenix, Arizona. Their son, James, is in Rapid City. Dale is also survived by his cousins, Carol Ecker and family, Gary Bussard and family, and Ty George and family.