RAPID CITY | Beloved and dedicated Father, Dale E. Schmuck, age 73, of Rapid City, met his Lord and Savior face-to-face and was reunited with his beloved wife, Grace, and other family members. Dale died from natural causes at Westhills Village Rehab facility with his daughter, Tammy Lynn, by his side on Friday, April 2, 2021.

Dale was born the second child to Edwin and Mildred Schmuck on Feb. 4, 1948, in rural SD. Dale had one sister, Gaile Eckert, one brother, Randy Koster, and two half-sisters born to Mildred and Duane Koster, Kris Rauscher, and Mary Tenneboe. While in high school, Dale was active in sports, particularly football, as long hours and grueling work on his dad's farm required his attention. Upon completing high school, Dale began working as a truck driver. While living in rural SD, he met and was briefly married to Ann Kafka, who had seven children from her previous marriage. After Ann's passing, Dale kept in close contact with Ann's siblings and some of her children after moving to Rapid City.