Dale H. Ruby

A Celebration of this life will take place 10:30 a.m. Thursday, June 30, 2022 at the Christian Life Center in Belle Fourche. Visitation will take place 5:00 p.m. to 7:00 p.m. Wednesday at Leverington Funeral Home of the Northern Hills in Belle Fourche. Inurnment will be held at Rosehill Cemetery in Spearfish.