BELLE FOURCHE - Dale H. Ruby, age 67, of Belle Fourche, died Sunday, June 26, 2022 at the Monument Health Rapid City Hospital.
A Celebration of this life will take place 10:30 a.m. Thursday, June 30, 2022 at the Christian Life Center in Belle Fourche. Visitation will take place 5:00 p.m. to 7:00 p.m. Wednesday at Leverington Funeral Home of the Northern Hills in Belle Fourche. Inurnment will be held at Rosehill Cemetery in Spearfish.
Dale's funeral will be broadcasted live online from his obituary page, located on the funeral home's website: www.LeveringtonFH.com.