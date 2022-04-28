RAPID CITY - Dale Helsing passed away at his home in Rapid City, SD April 9, 2022 at age of 54 years old.

Born to Harley and Evelyn Helsing on October 10, 1967, Dale was one of six siblings: brother John(Rosalina) Helsing, sisters Charlotte Labansky, Linda(Michael) McCarron, Sarah(Corey) Teresinski and Monika(Tom) Lobsinger.

He was born in Ladysmith, Wisconsin and spent most of his childhood and teen years in Hill City, SD. Dale was a chip off his old man's (Harley) block and followed his dad's footsteps in heavy equipment operation working in area gold mines including the historical open cut in Lead SD and 20 plus years in Barrick Gold Strike in Elko, Nevada. A couple years ago Dale felt compelled to come back home to the Hills and worked at for Pete Lien & Sons in Rapid City where he worked at the time of his death.

Just like his Dad, Dale was quick witted and loved being a prankster. Dale loved the outdoors, hunting and fishing with his friends and going on memory making trips across the country on his time off from work.

Dale enjoyed being with his nieces and nephews, always making time to come visit and spend time, making special Uncle Dale memories.

Most certainly Dale was a Craftsman/Artist at heart as he always had a home project or art project going on in the garage.

Dale was a man of many men and was the most ethical, loyal, honorable son, brother or friend anyone could ask for.

Peace be with you Dale Helsing, you will be dearly missed.