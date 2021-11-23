RAPID CITY | Dale Lee Tecklenburg, 73, passed away Thursday, November 18, 2021 in Rapid City.

Dale was born in Parkston, South Dakota on July 18, 1948 to Alvin and Iona (Stern) Tecklenburg. He grew up and attended school in Parkston, graduating in 1966. He joined the South Dakota Army National Guard in 1966 while still in school. Dale then went on to graduate from Dakota State University with a business degree. After college he moved to the Rapid City area where he worked in sales management until 1994 when he purchased Foothills Homes.

He married Barbara Brunswig in 1990 and they made their home in Black Hawk. Dale was an avid hunter, fisherman, gun collector and classic car owner. He looked forward to his yearly fishing trip to Canada with family and friends. He also went on countless moose, elk and bear hunts in Canada and elk hunting in Colorado. Dale loved boating locally in the Black Hills, Pactola was a favorite. He and Barbara would ride 4-wheelers throughout the hills for many years with family and friends. Dale enjoyed family dinners, grilling steaks and a little Jack Daniels.

Dale leaves behind his loving wife, Barbara; daughters, Tamera Tecklenburg, Jennifer Tecklenburg (Toby Torres), Kimberly Wright, Kamela (Kevin) Neville; son, Jerry Dankenbring; brother, Jim (Mary) Tecklenburg; sisters, Lori (Harris) Harms and Faye (Kelly) Degen; 13 grandchildren and three great-grandchildren.

He was preceded in death by his parents, Alvin and Iona Tecklenburg, and brother, Todd Tecklenburg.

The family will have a private Celebration of Life and a burial will be held in the spring.

