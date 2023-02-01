RAPID CITY - Dale Nelson Sogge was born to R. John Sogge and Anna (Nelson) Sogge on February 2, 1958 in Sturgis, SD. After briefly living in Whitewood, the family, which included older sister Laura, moved to a farm near Fruitdale, SD.

During the ten years of living on the farm, Dale was involved with riding horses such as Baldy and Spike. He participated in 4-H and church activities. To receive Special Education services, he rode with his teacher to Horse Creek and Nisland schools. During this time, bother Neil and twins Agnes and Keith joined the family.

In 1969, the family moved to Spearfish. At the age of 16, Dale moved to Rapid City and was part of the early years of Black Hill Works. He returned home to Spearfish every other weekend and was a part of many family gatherings.

Dale's hobbies included drawing--favorites were Bear Butte and Devil's Tower. He also enjoyed drawing Doodles-pictures he completed from step-by-step prompts. He liked to paint by number. He often would break into song and then stop to discuss the singer. He had an incredible knowledge of songs in the old Country and Western, Gospel, and Musical categories. Favorites included Cool Water, You Are My Sunshine, and Ring of Fire.

He was oriented to north/south/east/west and, as soon as a location was mentioned, he asked which direction it was located. He also enjoyed Special Olympics and won many a medal. His specialties were sprints and softball throwing. He enjoyed books that his mother read him, shopping, and working jigsaw puzzles. And eating was a favorite pastime! He enjoyed the omelets one of his roommates made and missed them when unavailable. His day was highlighted by the eating schedule.

He enjoyed camping and the Circle of Friends. Mostly, Dale provided a warm and loving environment by being in a room. He may not have discussed it but you knew he wanted the best for the people around him. His presence made the day brighter for many-family, caretakers, and peers. He had the uncanny ability to provide pearls of wisdom at the most appropriate times.

He died January 27, 2023, just days before his 65th birthday, at Monument Hospital in Rapid City after a brief illness.

Memorial services will be held at Open Heart United Methodist Church in Rapid City and at Immanuel Lutheran Church in Whitewood. Dates are pending.

Dale was preceded in death by his father, John Sogge. He is survived by his mother, Anna Sogge, of Spearfish; uncles: Toby Nelson of Sturgis, SD, and Truman Sogge of Kasson, MN. His siblings and their families: Laura (Keith) Burden of Custer, SD, Neil Sogge of Pierre, SD, Agnes (Mark) Baumann of Custer, SD, Keith (Celia) Sogge of Spokane, WA. He also leaves behind numerous extended family and friends from Black Hills Works in Rapid City.

