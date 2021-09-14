Dale R. 'Rusty' Rovere

Rusty spent his free time riding motorcycles and snowmobiles all over the Black Hills and tuning Corvettes and Camaros, most recently his yellow ‘58 Corvette. Rusty was very loyal to the General Motors brand and mostly Chevrolet. Never one to be disrespectful of the law, but out of pure joy for speed, there are rumors of Rusty's not-so-legal drag racing, outrunning the police, and maybe an exhibition driving ticket while in his 60s, all done with a smile on his face.

Most Saturdays, Rusty (Harry the Speed Freak) could be found at Southside Service in Deadwood chatting with friends and seeing what speed parts were being installed that day. On Sundays during the winter Rusty (Turbo) met his friends at Trailshead Lodge for the breakfast confessional on who cheated the most that week before riding Mallow Camp to see whose sled was really the fastest. He proved he was the fastest when he won the King of the Hill at the West Yellowstone Snowmobile Expo in 1994.

If you could stud it, mill it, port it, polish it, bore it, stroke it, change the spring rate in it, gear it, turbo it, super charge it or add more boost to it, you can bet your behind Rusty did it. If you could make it look stock while doing it, even better.