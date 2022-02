RAPID CITY | Dallas Chase Quick Bear, 30, of Rapid City, passed away on February 20, 2022 at Monument Health Hospital. There will be a Wake Service starting at 5:00 p.m. on Sunday, February 27th at On Common Ground. Funeral services will be held on Monday, February 28th at 2:00 p.m. at On Common Ground, followed by burial at Pine Lawn Memorial Park. Behrens-Wilson Funeral Home.