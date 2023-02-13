Dallas Gene Hayes, Rapid City, 67, passed away Wednesday, February 08, 2023 at Monument Health, Rapid City.

Dallas was born January 31, 1956 in Quinn, SD to Chuck and Louise Hayes. He was raised in Rapid City. Dallas was an avid fisherman and a devoted hunter. He enjoyed camping, boating, football and Nascar. Dallas worked in the HVAC industry for his entire career.

Dallas married his first wife, Nancy, in 1977 and was later remarried to Deborah in 1982.

Dallas is survived by his loving son, Houston (Melissa) Hayes; bonus children: Tyler, Ryan, Heather and Cody; mother, Louise; and four siblings: Cindy, Joy, Kevin, and Lila and was especially proud of his 13 grandchildren, one great-granddaughter and an abundance of nieces and nephews whom he loved as his own.

Dallas was preceded in death by his father, Chuck Hayes, grandparents, Victor and Marie Hayes, Virgil and Lila Woods and a grandson, Tyler Dennis.

Visitation will be held from 5:00 - 7:00 p.m. Wednesday, February 15, 2023, at Behrens-Wilson Funeral Home. Services will be at 10:00 a.m. Saturday, February 18, 2023, at the funeral home with burial in Pine Lawn Memorial Park.