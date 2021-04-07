Dalton D. Harrington

RAPID CITY | On Easter Sunday, April 4, 2021, Dalton Dayne Harrington, loving son and brother, passed away at the age of 23.

As a young child, Dalton had a love and passion for sports and the outdoors. He loved playing hockey and baseball and, anytime he had the opportunity, you'd find him hunting or fishing. This passion led him to the Youth Hunt Mentorship program where he spent many weekends hunting, fishing, and working at the Two River Ranch. Dalton was a good shot and rarely missed his target. It was typical for Dalton to take off early in the morning to go hiking, fishing, or bike riding and not return until after dark.

Despite Dalton's struggle to find his footing in the world, there was no shortage of individuals and family members that cared deeply for him and were always there to help him along the way. We, as a family, would like to thank all of you for the love and support you showed him throughout the years. Dalton would have loved to send a special thank you to his mentors: John Hill, Nate Larsen, Gary English, and Jim Scull for everything you did for him throughout the years.

Dalton will continue to be loved and missed by his parents, LeRoy and Juanita Harrington; siblings, Toni (Shawn Hill), Joe (Nicole), Levi (Kari), Frank, Paige (Damion Clover), and Kenzie; and grandmother, Joyce Kaubisch.