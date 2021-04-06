Dan A. Carlson

RAPID CITY | Dan Arthur Carlson, 66, passed away Monday, March 29, 2021. Dan was born June 16, 1954 in Ulm, Germany, the eldest son of Donavan and Hermine Carlson.

Dan graduated from Douglas High School in 1973. Dan was an expert marksman and outdoorsman. He put these skills to use in the United States Navy and for the United States Capitol Police Force in our Nation's Capitol between the years of 1976 to 1999. When not in the service of our Country, Dan enjoyed backpacking and fishing in the Black Hills.

Dan retired in Rapid City, where he spent much of his time as a practicing Christian. Those who were able to get to know him were able to experience his kindness and generous nature. As Dan used to say, “Find the wind that lifts you higher.”

Dan's viewing will be from noon to 1 p.m. on Thursday, April 8, at Osheim & Schmidt Funeral Home followed by his burial at 2 p.m. at Black Hills National Cemetery near Sturgis.