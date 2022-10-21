DEADWOOD - Danelda Mae Steier, 88, of Deadwood, SD died Tuesday October 19, 2022.

Danelda was born on May 17, 1934, at Havloc, ND to Steven and Emma Magelky. She married Herman Steier June 1, 1953. After farming for several years in North Dakota, they moved to Deadwood, SD in 1963. Besides raising her seven children she was active in the church.

Danelda moved to Monument Health Nursing Home in Sturgis in January of 2021.

Survivors include her seven children: Miles (Lorri) Steier, University Place, WA, Allen Steier, Rapid City, Paula (Ken) Abrams, Lancaster, VA, Carol (Sherman) Langley, Rapid City, Carl Steier, Deadwood, Denis Steier (Starla) Star, ID and Mark (Dawn) Steier, Sundance, WY; fifteen grandchildren; and nineteen great-grandchildren; three sisters: Evelyn, Elvina and Connie; and one brother, Larry. Danelda is preceded in death by her husband, Herman; and her parents.

A special thanks to Danelda's cousin Eileen who was by her side at the time of her passing.

Memorial services will be held at 10:00 a.m. on Wednesday, October 26, 2022, at St. Ambrose Catholic Church in Deadwood. Burial will follow at Oakridge Cemetery in Deadwood.

Arrangements are under the care of Lead-Deadwood Memorial Chapel in Lead. Online condolences may be written at www.fidler-isburgfuneralchapels.com