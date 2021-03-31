Daniel Brown

 Skip to main content
BLACK HAWK | Daniel "Dan" Brown was born July 16, 1949 in Rapid City to Ronald and Doris (Hodgin) Brown. He grew up in Rapid City and graduated from Rapid City High School. After high school, he spent a few years driving trucks, often accompanied by his wife, Kathy. He later worked for Dakota Cement plant until his retirement in 2010, after his battle with cancer.

Dan, 71, passed away peacefully, in his sleep, on Tuesday, March 30, 2021, at his home in Black Hawk.

He is survived by his son, T.J (Melinda) Brown, Spokane, WA; daughters, Paula (Sam) Sorcic, Spearfish, and Kristin (Josh) Highrock, Black Hawk; nine grandchildren; four great-grandchildren; sisters, Arlene (Denny) Wilkerson and Linda (Nick) VanDuzee, Mina Normington; brother, Ronald (Mary) Brown; and many nieces and nephews.

He was preceded in death by his wife, Kathy; son, Arlo Brown; brother, Roger Brown; and parents, Ronald and Doris Brown.

A Celebration of Life will be held at 3 p.m. on Monday, April 5, at the Black Hawk Lounge.

