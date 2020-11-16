Daniel C. McDaniels

RAPID CITY | Daniel Curtis McDaniels, 84, passed away Friday, Nov. 13, 2020 at Monument Health Home Plus Hospice.

Daniel was born May 10, 1936 in Rapid City to Alfred Curtis and Dorothy (Bridge) McDaniels.

He is survived by his daughter, Dana (Richard) Towne; brothers, Richard and Cecil McDaniels; sister, Dorothy Sharp; five grandchildren, Mike Jorgensen, Niklaus Joshua Towne, Michelle Rae Heins, Joshua McDaniels, Jeremy Wheelhouse; and numerous great-grandchildren.

Daniel was preceded in death by his wife, Margaret “Peggy”; son, Michael; his parents; sister, JoAnn Deckert; and brother, Stanley McDaniels.

Visitation will be from 5-7 p.m. on Thursday, Nov. 19, at Osheim & Schmidt Funeral Home.

Services will be at 11 a.m. on Friday, Nov. 20, at Mount Calvary Cemetery.

In lieu of flowers, a memorial has been established for Black Hills Advocates. An account has been created at Black Hills Federal Credit Union in Rapid City.