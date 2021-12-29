RAPID CITY | Daniel "Dan" Howard Fletcher passed away in his home Sunday, December 26th 2021 at the age of 65. Daniel was born on October 5, 1956 in Burlington County, New Jersey to Thomas and Ruth.

He is preceded in death by his brother Jeffrey Thomas Fletcher and his mother Ruth Jean (Cummins) Mueller.

He is survived by his father, Thomas Howard Fletcher of Sartell, MN, a brother Timothy James Fletcher (Marjorie) of Palm Harbor, FL, Ruthann Cummins Fletcher (Jeffrey) of Swanville, MN, his sons Joshua Daniel Fletcher (Norika) and Thomas Milton Fletcher (Alonna) both of Rapid City. He is also survived by five grandchildren who loved him dearly.

A memorial service will be held at Osheim & Schmidt Funeral Home on January 3rd, 2022 at 2:00pm. In lieu of flowers please make a charitable contribution of your choice in his name.