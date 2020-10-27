RAPID CITY | It is with deep sorrow that we announce the death of Daniel "Dan" Johnston, which occurred on Monday, Oct. 19, 2020.
Beloved husband of Mary Johnston (1949-2015), father of Michelle Wendel, Saboin Vifquain and Michael Johnston, and grandfather of Rhys, Joseph, Danny, Caylin, Oakley and Benjamin; brother, family and friend to many.
All those who knew and loved Dan are invited to a memorial service at 3 p.m. on Saturday, Nov. 7, at Behrens-Wilson Funeral Home.
A full obituary will be available on their website.
In lieu of flowers, a memorial fund has been set up for Dan's grandchildren at BankWest under "Dan Johnston Memorial Fund" and will go towards helping further their education.
